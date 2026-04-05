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NBA Playoff scenarios for Sunday, April 5: Minnesota, Phoenix could make the 6/7 seeds in West official today

  
Published April 5, 2026 11:03 AM

With a week to go in the season, Minnesota and Phoenix are essentially locked into the 6/7 seeds, but that play-in divide could become formal today. Here’s what you need to know on Easter Sunday in the NBA.

Playoff Scenarios

• Minnesota clinches a top-six playoff spot with a win and a Phoenix loss. Don’t be so sure this happens today, the stumbling Timberwolves face a red-hot Charlotte team, while Phoenix isn’t likely to lose to tanking Chicago.
• Conversely, Phoenix becomes locked into the play-in if it loses and Minnesota wins. That’s probably not happening today, but it’s happening this week.

Games to Watch

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics (3:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

This is potentially a first-round matchup preview. Boston is playing well and is pretty locked into the No. 2 seed in the East (2.5 up on No. 3 seed New York). Toronto is the team that really needs this upset win. The Raptors sit as the No. 6 seed in the East, just half a game up on the 76ers at No. 7, a win can help create a little space and keep the Raptors out of the play-in. Toronto should play like a desperate team in this one.

Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Charlotte needs every win it can get, as it is currently the No. 8 seed in the East, but Orlando is just half a game back and Miami is just one game. Charlotte is also just one game back of Philadelphia for the No. 7 seed. The Hornets have won three in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10. Minnesota is pretty locked into the No. 6 seed in the West (it will be tough to make up two games on No. 5 seed Houston in a week), but it needs a win to officially secure that No. 6 seed. Also, Minnesota just needs to get some wins and find a rhythm before the playoffs.

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Stephen Curry returns to the court for the Warriors, although it is the Rockets who need this win more. The Warriors are basically locked into the No. 10 seed and will need to win two play-in games on the road to get to the playoffs, but that is more likely with Curry back. Houston seems destined for the No. 5 seed, as making up the 1.5-game deficit to catch No. 4 Denver will be tough, but the Nuggets have the league’s toughest remaining schedule, so the door is not closed. Catch Curry’s return on Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock.

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