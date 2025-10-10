NBA season 2025-26 preview: Now is when Victor Wembanyama starts to take over NBA

During his first two NBA seasons, Victor Wembanyama would make jaw-dropping plays, feats that seemed physically impossible, all while averaging 24.3 points and 11 rebounds a game and being the best defender in the game (according to a vote of NBA GMs).

"HE'S A CHEAT CODE."



WEMBY BLOCK INTO THE 1-LEGGED THREE.



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/HvDoVVOntf — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2024

Despite all that, it still felt he was Neo in the first 90 minutes of The Matrix — he hadn’t figured out he was The One yet. He hadn’t put it all together. He was just scratching the surface.

This season, a fully realized Wembanyama is set to dominate the league.

That change starts with his physical changes, although ultimately the tweak in his mentality may be the bigger difference maker.

Wemby got taller, stronger

It may be the wildest story of the preseason — Wembanyama grew. He got taller. When he entered the league, he was officially 7'3", which is now officially 7'5".

More devastating to defenders is that the official measurements now have him at 235 pounds — 25 pounds heavier than he was previously, and that’s all muscle. That also might be a conservative estimate, reports around the team have him closer to 245.

“I definitely think he’s gotten stronger,” new Spurs backup center Luke Kornet said after a recent practice. “His ability to also be able to make those moves, kind of maintaining his balance and maintaining the ability to get into gathers and get into finishes from there, is all part of it, and I feel like he starts seeing those gaps kind of being bridged together.”

Kornet would know how much stronger Wemby is, look at this from a Spurs open practice.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA BULLIED LUKE KORNET, THEN THREW DOWN A-LIKE DUNK! 💪



Wemby’s coming different in 2025-26! pic.twitter.com/NDeHoAJtGR — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) October 5, 2025

Yes, it was a meaningless scrimmage. And yes, maybe Kornet backed off a little to avoid damaging the franchise player, but that is still the kind of physical play Wemby wasn’t making a year ago but can now.

Also, the Spurs have been trying out some pick-and-rolls with Wembanyama as the ball handler and Kornet on the roll this preseason, and it’s fascinating.

Wemby’s new mentality

Wembanyama’s 10-day stay at a Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, China, where he ate, studied, meditated, and lived the life of a monk (including shaving his head), drew headlines.

However, the reason behind it is more interesting. Wembanyama said that the blood clot issue in his shoulder last season hit him hard, and out of that he wanted to start testing himself more and in different, unusual situations, reports Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

“The traumatic experience ... is very much linked to all the stuff I’ve done in the summer,” Wembanyama said. “Spending so much time in hospitals, around doctors and hearing more bad news that I wish I hadn’t heard, of course, it is traumatic. But in the long run I think it’s going to be very beneficial because even though I don’t wish it on [anybody], it makes you understand lessons that nothing else could have made you understand.”

Wembanyama worked out with Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, discussing footwork and leverage. The Hall of Fame big man said they were working on moves as if he were a big guard, not simply a center.

Victor Wembanyama & Hakeem Olajuwon in the gym. 🔥🔥🔥



(via @overtime)



pic.twitter.com/BuvW8YfZJn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 8, 2025

Wembanyama talked with Kevin Garnett about the mental side of the game.

This feels like a breakout season is coming for Wembanyama — which is a wild thing to say about a guy who is already an All-Star, averaged 24 and 11 last season, and has led the league in blocks in both of his two NBA years.

When Wembanyama makes the leap to a top-five player in the world, it puts instant pressure on San Antonio — the slow development phase is over. They need De’Aaron Fox (out injured to start the season), Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and all the veterans on the roster — Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, Harrison Barnes — to be ready. It’s time.

Wembanyama is ready to start dominating the league.