NBA suspends Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson 25 games for violating league’s anti-drug policy

On a team thriving despite key guys missing time, another key rotation player will be out for an extended stretch.

The NBA has suspended Tristan Thompson 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. That suspension starts Wednesday when Cleveland is in Milwaukee.

Thompson, 32, tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, a drug used for muscle enhancement. Both drugs are banned substances because they artificially raise HGH levels, helping speed recovery and build muscle.

As of this writing, there has been no comment from Thompson or the Cavaliers.

Thompson has played a vital role off the bench for a Cavaliers team that has won eight in a row and 13-of-16. With Evan Mobley out (knee surgery), center Jarrett Allen’s role has grown as a defensive anchor plus picking up some offensive slack. Allen has thrived, and Thompson has been solid as his veteran backup playing 15-20 minutes a night. Thompson wasn’t putting up counting stats — 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds a game — but he was solid on defense, cleaned up the defensive glass while out there, and just played a game coach J.B. Bickerstaff could lean on.

Damian Jones likely will see a bump in minutes with Thompson out, especially until Mobley can return (he reportedly is doing non-contact drills but there remains no timeline other than the 6-8 weeks announced on Dec. 18 when he went in to have his knee scoped).

Thompson cannot return to the team until March 16.

