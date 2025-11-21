NBA Trade Rumors 2025-26: Where things stand with LaMelo Ball, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, more

There are rarely impactful November trades in the NBA — 28% of NBA players signed new contracts this offseason that make them untreatable until Dec. 15 or Jan. 15 (depending on when they signed). It’s not until we’re past the holidays and those dates before the burners really get turned up and things start to boil.

While there are no big-name deals even close to happening, there is still simmering trade talk around the league. Here is where things stand with the biggest names on the market.

LaMelo Ball

Does LaMelo Ball want out of Charlotte? Does he believe a move away from the only NBA home he has known — and away from coach Charles Lee’s offense that emphasizes spacing the floor and somewhat deemphasizes what Ball does — would be what’s best for him and his career

Depends on who you ask. Sources told Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports that, “Star guard LaMelo Ball has grown increasingly frustrated with the organization and is open to a trade away from the franchise, multiple league sources told Yahoo Sports.” LaMelo had his own response to that.

The other big question surrounding a LaMelo trade: Are the Hornets ready to pivot away from building around LaMelo? From Yahoo’s Iko: “League sources say the front office is increasingly hesitant about cementing Ball as a long-term foundational piece, has become disillusioned with the 24-year-old and is open to moving him.” That said, other reports quickly emerged, stating that the Hornets are not listening to offers and are not willing to discuss a trade for Ball right now. Charlotte, understandably, wants to get this team healthy and see what they have before making any moves.

There would be a market for Ball, but because of concerns about his injury history, defense, and whether he is a foundational piece, the return on any trade may not be as impressive as the Hornets or their fans expect.

Ja Morant

It doesn’t take a body language expert to watch Ja Morant and see is unhappy in Memphis. With that, teams are in the “monitoring the situation” mode with Morant and the Grizzlies, waiting to see if he becomes available closer to the trade deadline, league sources told NBC Sports. As reported by Tim Bontems at ESPN: Sources expect Memphis to explore the trade market for Morant ... “I do think they’ll move him,” a West scout said.

Whatever comes of Morant’s trade status, the other thing that has become very clear this season is that Morant does not look like the same, explosive player we have seen in the past — which will drive down his trade value. As noted by ESPN’s Bontemps, Morant took 39.6% of his shots within three feet of the basket as a rookie, 33% his first All-Star season, but that is down to 15.4% this season. He is simply not blowing by guys like he used to.

Which means there will be a sizable gap between what the Grizzlies might expect as a return for a Morant trade and the offers they will get.

Anthony Davis

Any discussion of Anthony Davis trades has to start here: Nothing is happening until he gets back on the court healthy and plays an extended period for Dallas, league sources have told NBC Sports. How he plays in those minutes will impact the quality of offers that come in, and as Marc Stein put it in his Substack this week, “with the prospect of an actual trade obviously dependent on offer quality.”

While Mark Cuban said the Mavericks are not trading Davis — “We want to win” — the buzz in league circles is that Dallas will at least listen to offers. The thing besides health that will factor into those trade offers: Davis is extension eligible this summer and will want to talk about a big payday. How many teams are open to that remains to be seen.

The bottom line: Multiple reports say Dallas is willing to listen to those offers, which is a major pivot from the Nico Harrison era, when keeping Davis and building around him was tied to his ego from the Luka Doncic trade. Davis has been himself in Dallas: Brilliant on the court when available — and he wants to play and be on the court, his drive is there, he’s being held out now in part to protect him from himself (at least in the eyes of the Mavs medical staff) — but nagging injuries and time missed are part of the package for the 32-year-old 10-time All-Star.

Kyrie Irving

While Dallas may be open to trading Anthony Davis, teams calling are also asking about point guard Kyrie Irving — and getting shot down. Here’s what Shams Charania of ESPN had to say on NBA Today:

“Teams are actually sniffing around Kyrie Irving: His availability on the court, potentially trade-wise, and his playing status the rest of the season. But my understanding is the Mavericks have made it clear privately that they want Kyrie Irving as a complete part of their future moving forward. He’s still in recovery and rehab from that ACL tear from March. He signed a three-year deal in the offseason, but the Mavericks value his leadership on the court, off the court, and his fit with Cooper Flagg.”

Watch Dallas right now and it’s clear how much they need a point guard and miss Irving, so that should not be a shock that Dallas wants to keep Irving around.

Trae Young

Any Trae Young trade talk remains on hold — especially with him out injured — although plenty of teams continue to monitor the situation. Atlanta built the best possible roster to complement Young’s skill set, but we only saw five games with Young and this team before teammate Mouhamed Gueye was pushed and fell into Young’s knee, leading to an MCL sprain that will have him out at least a few more weeks.

Young’s absence can provide the Hawks with a different perspective: What would this team look like without him, were they to trade him or let him walk in free agency this summer? In the 11 games without Young, the Hawks are 7-4 with a +5.9 net rating, with a slightly above average offense and defense. The wheels did not fall off. What that means long term remains to be seen, everything is in a holding pattern, but Atlanta is a situation other teams are watching.

Jonathan Kuminga

He is frustrated in Golden State, where he hit a shooting slump — in part caused by knee issues — that has seen him moved to the bench. That said, the bottom line has not changed: The Warriors signed Kuminga this summer to a very tradable contract and they were always going to explore the market around the trade deadline. As one veteran executive told The Stein Line: “It’s one of the best trade chips in the league.”

To draw the best offers for him next February, Steve Kerr will have to showcase Kuminga again as we get into December and beyond.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Before the season, there was no hotter topic of discussion than a midseason trade of the Greek Freak, even though it was always a long shot. Now, that topic is quiet, and not just because Antetokounmpo is out for a couple of weeks with a groin strain.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks started fast this season and have looked — when healthy — like a team that can be a threat in this season’s East. “We’re not the favorites, you know, but we’re going to be a problem,” Antetokounmpo himself said. However, it’s what Antetokounmpo said just before the season started that really threw cold water on the trade rumors: “I’m here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go... Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind, I think that’s human too, you’re allowed to make any decision you want, but I’m locked in. I’m locked in to this team.”

Six or seven months is after the NBA season. Which is when the Bucks will put a max extension offer on the table for Antetokounmpo, and things will get serious again. Until then, don’t expect anything meaningful on the Antetokounmpo trade front unless the wheels fall off the Bucks on the court between now and then.

