Nets Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo second foot surgery, officially out for season

When we last saw Bojan Bogdanovic on an NBA court he was a member of the New York Knicks, playing against Philadelphia in the playoffs. That seems a long time ago. Since then, the 10-year NBA veteran underwent foot surgery from an injury suffered in the playoffs, then was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as salary filler in the Mikal Bridges deal.

Bogdanovic’s recovery from the foot surgery has been slow, he was doing some on-court work but had not progressed to contact, when this news came down Wednesday: Bogdanovic is to have a second foot surgery on the same foot and is officially out for the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Bogdanovic was a veteran on a rebuilding Nets team and was expected to be traded again or a buyout candidate at the very least. However, to trade him, he would have had to be healthy enough to play. Last season, he averaged 15.2 points per game, shooting 39.8% from three, playing for both the Pistons and Knicks.

Bogdanovic, 35, is on an expiring contract, and it’s highly unlikely he ever plays a game for Brooklyn. He will be a free agent this summer, but the level of interest in him will depend on showing his foot is fully healthy, and he can play again after missing an entire season due to two foot surgeries.

