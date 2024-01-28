 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Porsche Penske Motorsport wins Rolex 24 at Daytona
Luge: World Championships
Austria dethrones Germany at luge worlds
Thumbnail
Rex & Lav pod: Should fans even want AK to return?

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_overallwinners_240128.jpg
Team Penske celebrates after competitive Rolex 24
nbc_imsa_rolex24_240128.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_imsa_mpilotch_240126.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
Porsche Penske Motorsport wins Rolex 24 at Daytona
Luge: World Championships
Austria dethrones Germany at luge worlds
Thumbnail
Rex & Lav pod: Should fans even want AK to return?

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_overallwinners_240128.jpg
Team Penske celebrates after competitive Rolex 24
nbc_imsa_rolex24_240128.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_imsa_mpilotch_240126.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nets first-round pick Dariq Whitehead out for season with shin surgery

  
Published January 28, 2024 01:52 PM
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Dariq Whitehead #0 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on November 25, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets defeated the Heat 112-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dariq Whitehead — who was limited by a foot injury at Duke, was drafted No. 21 by the Nets last June but had to miss Summer League and training camp following foot surgery — now will have to undergo shin surgery and is out for the season.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn made the announcement before the Nets took on the Rockets Saturday.

"[Whitehead is] actually going to have season-ending surgery on Monday to address the stress reaction, but all signs and diagnosis and consultation: He’ll miss the rest of this season. And then, gear towards finishing and being ready to complete his career and with us, playing. Meaning that he’s just gonna get through these months of rehab, and look forward to him being back on the floor.”

Whitehead got in just two games with the Nets this season. Between the G-League Showcase and the regular season he played in 17 games with the G-League’s Long Island Nets, averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.

Whitehead, a 6'6" wing, was one of the highest-rated recruits in his high school class but injuries have held him back for a couple of seasons in a row now. The Nets are taking the right approach — get him fully healthy, then work on development and see if he can be part of the future in Brooklyn.

Mentions
Dariq Whitehead.png Dariq Whitehead Brooklyn Nets Primary Logo Brooklyn Nets