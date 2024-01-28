Nets first-round pick Dariq Whitehead out for season with shin surgery

Dariq Whitehead — who was limited by a foot injury at Duke, was drafted No. 21 by the Nets last June but had to miss Summer League and training camp following foot surgery — now will have to undergo shin surgery and is out for the season.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn made the announcement before the Nets took on the Rockets Saturday.

Jacque Vaughn gives updates on Cam Johnson, Ben Simmons and Dariq Whitehead. Vaughn also breaks down the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/VIgHX7JqEJ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 27, 2024

"[Whitehead is] actually going to have season-ending surgery on Monday to address the stress reaction, but all signs and diagnosis and consultation: He’ll miss the rest of this season. And then, gear towards finishing and being ready to complete his career and with us, playing. Meaning that he’s just gonna get through these months of rehab, and look forward to him being back on the floor.”

Whitehead got in just two games with the Nets this season. Between the G-League Showcase and the regular season he played in 17 games with the G-League’s Long Island Nets, averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds a game.

Whitehead, a 6'6" wing, was one of the highest-rated recruits in his high school class but injuries have held him back for a couple of seasons in a row now. The Nets are taking the right approach — get him fully healthy, then work on development and see if he can be part of the future in Brooklyn.