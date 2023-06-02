Nick Nurse doesn’t ‘vibrate on the frequency of the past,’ talks winning with 76ers, Harden
In his first day on the job, Nick Nurse didn’t shy away from the hard topics and high expectations — he embraced them.
Nurse is the new 76ers head coach — and Doc Rivers is out — because the team was bounced in the second round. Again. Nurse said at his introductory press conference that he doesn’t see the way past this is to ignore the problem (from NBC Sports Philadelphia ).
Nurse stuck with that theme through multiple questions about the past and what he will do differently. Nurse talked about the players being open-minded to trying new things, some of which may not work, but the goal is to get a lot of different things on the table.
He also talked about this 76ers team being championship-level and not getting hung up on that past.
The other big question in the room is the future of potential free agent James Harden.
Harden has a $35.6 million player option for next season he is widely expected to opt out of, making him a free agent. While rumors of a Harden reunion in Houston run rampant across the league, the 76ers want to bring him back and Nurse said his sales pitch is winning.
Whatever the roster looks like around MVP Joel Embiid, the 76ers should be title contenders. Nurse has to start laying the groundwork this summer, but his ultimate tests will come next May, not before.