 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Aftermath: Kyler’s return, Bijan’s breakout and much more
fmia - zach wilson.jpg
NFL Week 10 biggest takeaways: Browns top Ravens, 49ers shine, Jets struggle
NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk10superlatives_231113.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
nbc_dps_fisherfiring_231113.jpg
Texas A&M fires Fisher after Mississippi State win
nbc_pft_vikingssaints_231113.jpg
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Aftermath: Kyler’s return, Bijan’s breakout and much more
fmia - zach wilson.jpg
NFL Week 10 biggest takeaways: Browns top Ravens, 49ers shine, Jets struggle
NCAA Football: 2022 Heisman Trophy
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk10superlatives_231113.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
nbc_dps_fisherfiring_231113.jpg
Texas A&M fires Fisher after Mississippi State win
nbc_pft_vikingssaints_231113.jpg
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nuggets reward Michael Malone with contract extension, raise

  
Published November 13, 2023 12:26 PM
NBA: Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

Oct 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Malone, the coach who patiently built the Denver Nuggets into NBA champions, has been rewarded by the organization.

The Nuggets have given Malone a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Malone came to Denver in 2015 — after being let go in Sacramento, one of the truly strange firings in the NBA in recent decades — and took over a 30-win Nuggets team led by Danilo Gallinari, but with a 20-year-old Nikola Jokic trying to find his way in the league. The following year Jamal Murray was added to the roster and it was a slow, patient build from there, turning the Nuggets into an NBA power (a process slowed for a couple of years by Murray’s ACL injury).

Denver is 8-2 to start this season with a +9.5 net rating (third in the league) — the Nuggets set the bar for any team that wants to consider itself a contender. Malone and his coaching acumen, as well as his understanding of these players and this roster, is a key part of that.

Malone deserved the extension, good on the Nuggets for keeping the guys core to their success and paying them well.

Mentions
Michael-Malone.jpg Michael Malone Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets