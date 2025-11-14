 Skip navigation
Betts' 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina
Justin Thomas sidelined indefinitely after microdiscectomy surgery
RSM Classic 2025: Full field for the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall finale
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
Banchero out of Friday's lineup with groin strain

Betts' 20 points, 10 rebounds power No. 3 UCLA past No. 11 North Carolina
Justin Thomas sidelined indefinitely after microdiscectomy surgery
RSM Classic 2025: Full field for the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall finale
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
Banchero out of Friday's lineup with groin strain

Nuggets’ starting guard Christian Braun out at least six weeks with left ankle sprain

  
Published November 14, 2025 06:20 PM

Christian Braun exited the game last in the first half on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers after rolling his ankle following a collision with James Harden near midcourt, and did not return to the game.

Braun is out much longer than that, he will be re-evaluated in six weeks due to a left ankle sprain, the Nuggets have announced.

Braun started all 11 games for the Nuggets, averaging 11.4 points a night, plus taking on key defensive assignments on the perimeter. The Nuggets have been 10.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor compared to when he is on the bench. With him out, expect to see a lot more Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. for Denver.

Braun signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Nuggets this offseason, a deal that does not kick in until next season.

