Nuggets’ starting guard Christian Braun out at least six weeks with left ankle sprain

Christian Braun exited the game last in the first half on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers after rolling his ankle following a collision with James Harden near midcourt, and did not return to the game.

Braun is out much longer than that, he will be re-evaluated in six weeks due to a left ankle sprain, the Nuggets have announced.

Here is the Christian Braun injury.



Nuggets say he's out six weeks: that's at least 19 games. pic.twitter.com/8N9rJymLh1 — Law Murray ⛲️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 14, 2025

Braun started all 11 games for the Nuggets, averaging 11.4 points a night, plus taking on key defensive assignments on the perimeter. The Nuggets have been 10.7 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor compared to when he is on the bench. With him out, expect to see a lot more Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. for Denver.

Braun signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Nuggets this offseason, a deal that does not kick in until next season.