OLYMPICS: APR 20 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials
Helen Maroulis makes record third Olympic team; David Taylor, Adeline Gray dethroned
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
oly_wrw57_olytrials_240420.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results

Top Clips

nbc_sx_vialle_240420.jpg
Vialle emphasizes focus for Rd. 14 podium finish
nbc_sx_hampshire250_240420.jpg
Hampshire victorious in 250 East-West showdown
oly_wrw57_olytrials_240420.jpg
Maroulis tops Winchester for US wrestling history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
On night Brunson is off, Knicks role players step up, earn Game 1 win vs. 76ers

  
Published April 20, 2024 10:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game One

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks celebrates his three point shot late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2024 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 111-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jalen Brunson was not himself. The guy that drove the Knicks offense all season shot 8-of-26 on his way to 22 points. He and his backcourt mate Donte DiVincenzo combined to shoot 11-of-36.

If you told Knicks fans that before the game, they would have hung their heads. Instead, by the end of the game those fans were throwing their heads back and screaming in joy, all because the Knicks role players stepped up:

• Josh Hart had 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and made a number of big plays late.
• Miles “Deuce” McBride scored 21 off the bench, hitting 5-of-7 from 3 and maybe being the Knicks’ MVP of the night — the Knicks were +37 in his minutes.
• OG Anunoby hit a late key three and had his moments.
• Mitchell Robinson looked like his dominant self defensively in the paint.

All that was enough on a night Joel Embiid was good but not dominant — New York hung on late for a 111-104 win at home in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd.

New York now leads the series 1-0 with Game 2 coming Monday night in Manhattan.

Embiid and the 76ers dominated the game’s opening minutes, with New York single-covering him and Embiid either taking his man to the basket or making the smart pass. The result was a 17-7 early lead.

Not only did that lead fade once McBride entered the game late in the first— he was the catalyst for a couple of New York runs — but there was a genuine Embiid health scare late in the first half.

Embiid returned to the court in the second half but was never dominant in this game for an extended stretch. The 76ers’ best player on the night was Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 31 to lead the team. Kyle Lowry added 18 points.

The difference in this game was simple: On a night neither team’s best player was dominant, one team had their role players step up.

This was a true team win for New York in a gritty, classic Eastern Conference-style playoff game. The entire series will be that way, and taking this one is a good sign for the Knicks.

