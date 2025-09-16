‘On the Bench’ — a dedicated analyst for each team seated courtside — part of Peacock NBA Monday games

We’ve all watched NBA games and thought, “I wonder what they’re thinking and saying on the bench?”

NBC is going to answer that question in its 23 exclusive Peacock NBA Monday games: Rather than having one analyst seated next to the play-by-play announcer, each team will have a dedicated analyst who has attended shootarounds, spoken to coaches and players before the game, then will be seated courtside with the team during the game. The goal is to provide insights that nobody else has, using a unique format.

“Never before has a game featured an analyst dedicated exclusively to each team with such unparalleled access,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “Each analyst will be dedicated to telling the story of the game through the lens of their team. At the same time, we will respect the sanctity of the inside information our analysts are able to hear but will always strive to give the audience unique insights that only this type of access can provide.”

The first chance to see “On the Bench” will be Monday, Oct. 27, on Peacock, when Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET on Peacock). Noah Eagle will call the play-by-play action with Robbie Hummel serving as the Pistons’ dedicated reporter, while Austin Rivers will be immersed with the Cavaliers.

Game on. 🎮 NBA Tip-Off, October 21st on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/AALohb2D0a — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) August 12, 2025

Those are not the only innovations coming to Peacock for NBA games.

“Peacock Performance View,” a viewing mode providing fans with on-screen stats and data, and “Peacock ScoreCard,” a first-of-its-kind, real-time streaming experience that is like “bingo meets fantasy sports,” will be available on TV and mobile, alongside existing features such as Can’t Miss Highlights on mobile and Catch Up with Key Plays. “Courtside Live,” a new feature coming in the second half of the season, will allow fans to watch the game through unique insider angles.

