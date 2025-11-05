One more time with feeling: Devin Booker again says he wants to play entire career in Phoenix

One might think that signing a two-year, $133.3 million contract extension that could keep him in Phoenix through 2030 would have quieted any trade speculation around Devin Booker. One would be wrong. Phoenix’s 3-5 start has had some fans and pundits wondering how much longer before Booker asks out.

Don’t hold your breath. Before the Suns fell to the Warriors Tuesday night, Booker talked about how much he admired Stephen Curry spending his entire career with one franchise and lifting them to titles, and how he wants to do that in Phoenix, speaking with Nick Friedell of the Athletic.

“You know it because there’s not many,” Booker said ... “So I know he holds a special place in everybody’s heart here in the Bay. And I feel a similar type of love in Phoenix. It’s something special. It’s kind of hard to explain, but there’s a different type of love that comes with it. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Booker is embracing the legacy of being a one-team player.

“The ones I think of off the top of my head: Tim Duncan, Dirk (Nowitzki), Kobe (Bryant),” Booker said. “I had a chance to play against all three of them guys too, close to their last seasons, or their last season, so seeing their farewell tours and the love that they got. At that point, not only from their cities, but I think every city around the NBA also acknowledged it and showed love to the loyalty and embraced it.”

Booker is averaging 31 points and 7 assists a game, looking every bit the All-Star and veteran team leader.

He could have asked out this summer when Phoenix traded Kevin Durant, but that’s not what Booker wants. He is where he wants to be. While one should never say never in an unpredictable NBA, Booker leaving Phoenix is about as close to never as it gets. He keeps saying that. Eventually people may listen.