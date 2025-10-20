Pacers’ rookie Kam Jones arrested after brief police chase

Pacers rookie Kam Jones was arrested in Indianapolis after failing to pull over for a traffic stop, leading to a brief police chase along the I-65, reports NBC affiliate WTHR in Indianapolis. From WTHR’s story:

According to Indiana State Police, around 9:50 a.m. Oct. 20, a trooper tried to pull Jones over for alleged erratic driving on southbound I-65 near the North Split. Police say Jones did not pull over at first and led them on a brief chase that ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit near Fountain Square in Indianapolis ...

As of the afternoon of Oct. 20, Jones was being held in the Marion County jail on preliminary charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

NBC Sports reached out to the Pacers and received this statement:

“We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any further comment on the matter at this time.”

Jones, a 6'4" guard out of Marquette, was a second-round pick, the No. 38 overall, of the Pacers. He did not play in any Pacers’ preseason games due to a back issue but once healthy is expected to bounce between the big club and the Pacers G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, this season. Jones was a promising playmaker at Marquette who averaged 19.2 points and 5.9 assists a game, but he needed to show improved shooting to stick with the big club. That said, with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season (torn Achilles), the minutes are there once Jones gets healthy and shows he’s ready for the moment.

