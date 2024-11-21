Paul George exits game with hyper-extended left knee, “similar” to injury from preseason

On a night Joel Embiid looked improved on his way to 35 points, and Tyrese Maxey returned from his hamstring injury but was limited (both with minutes and physically), the 76ers’ big 3 still could not stay on the court together.

A minute into the third quarter, Paul George secured a rebound but banged knees with Memphis’ Desmond Bane in the process. George hobbled around clearly in pain for a minute before going straight to the locker room. He did not return with what the 76ers called a left knee hyperextension.

“It was a hyperextension, similar, to the preseason, same knee, I think...” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said postgame, and it is the same knee. “They said it was similar to last time, which was a bone bruise.”

If it is the same as last time, the good news is that it means no structural damage. The bad news is that injury had George out weeks, from the end of the preseason through the first five games of the regular season.

This means the 76ers big 3 — the trio GM Daryl Morey upended the roster to get together — will not share the court again for weeks. Wednesday night against Memphis was the first game they have been in together all season, but the top-heavy Philadelphia roster has floundered without its three stars.

Wednesday was another game the 76ers lost despite the Grizzlies being without Ja Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 and Bane had 21 as Memphis earned the 117-111 victory.

That drops the 76ers to 2-12 on the season, the worst record in the NBA. Things are not going to look a lot more positive in the coming weeks with George out.

