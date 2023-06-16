 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do with Sean Highkin

  
Published June 16, 2023 06:21 AM
Scoot Henderson PreDraft Hometown Workout

MARIETTA, GA - APRIL 25: NBA Draft prospect, Scoot Henderson works out on April 25, 2023 at Next Play 360 in Marietta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Here’s what we know for sure: The San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After that, it could be chaos with Charlotte at No. 2 and Portland at No. 3 open to trading their picks (as is Houston at No. 4), with names as big as Zion Williamson potentially in play.

It’s going to be a wild NBA Draft night next Thursday and Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report and podcast joined Kurt Helin of NBC Sports to discuss the Portland Trail Blazers plans. First, that does not include a Damian Lillard trade, the plan in Portland remains to build around the greatest player in franchise history and win with him there. Building around Lillard means the Trail Blazers want to trade the No. 3 pick as a lot of teams covet Scoot Henderson, but will Charlotte trade its No. 2 pick for that reason before Portland can act? Or do the Hornets take Brandon Miller and let Scoot fall to three?

Also, is New Orleans really ready to move on from Zion? Is Brandon Ingram in play at all? And what other teams would have interest in a big, bold move to jump up to a top-three pick to land Scoot or Miller? Also, the duo talks about all the expected trades in the late teens and 20s as contenders try to round out their rosters with affordable rookie contracts, a byproduct of the new CBA.

This is an audio only podcast, and you listen to the entire thing below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC , subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app , check us out on Google Play , or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com .