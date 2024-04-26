Philadelphia’s Kelly Oubre Jr. involved in car crash driving home from Game 2 loss

76ers forward Kelly Oubre was involved in a traffic accident driving home a few hours after Philadelphia’s dramatic Game 2 loss to New York on Monday.

Oubre was driving a 2021 Lamborghini and ran a red light, colliding with a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, according to police and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Police added nobody was injured, although both cars were towed away from the scene, and the 76ers confirmed Oubre was uninjured.

Oubre played 38 minutes Thursday night in Philadelphia’s Game 3 win over New York.

If you want to see pictures of Oubre posing with his purple Lamborghini, it was in a photo shoot he did with Intersection magazine.