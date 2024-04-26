 Skip navigation
Philadelphia’s Kelly Oubre Jr. involved in car crash driving home from Game 2 loss

  
April 26, 2024
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a call during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Getty Images

76ers forward Kelly Oubre was involved in a traffic accident driving home a few hours after Philadelphia’s dramatic Game 2 loss to New York on Monday.

Oubre was driving a 2021 Lamborghini and ran a red light, colliding with a 2023 Hyundai Elantra, according to police and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Police added nobody was injured, although both cars were towed away from the scene, and the 76ers confirmed Oubre was uninjured.

Oubre played 38 minutes Thursday night in Philadelphia’s Game 3 win over New York.

If you want to see pictures of Oubre posing with his purple Lamborghini, it was in a photo shoot he did with Intersection magazine.

