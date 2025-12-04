 Skip navigation
Syndication: USA TODAY
Serena Williams says she is not coming back to tennis
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin expected to miss rest of NHL season with a torn ACL
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
Cease’s $210 million deal with Blue Jays includes $64 million in deferred money payable through 2046

Top Clips

nbc_pl_maresca_251203.jpg
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
nbc_pl_arneslotintvv2_251203.jpg
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Phoenix’s Devin Booker to be out at least a week with groin strain

  
Published December 3, 2025 07:30 PM

Devin Booker went back to the locker room with a couple of minutes to go in the first quarter Monday night against the Lakers, and when he came back out to the bench for the second half, he was in street clothes and did not set foot on the court again.

Booker is going to be in street clothes for at least another seven days, with the team announcing he suffered a groin injury and will be re-evaluated in a week. That means he will miss games against Houston and Minnesota, but the game to circle on the calendar is Dec. 10, one week away, when the Suns take on the Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, a knockout round game with a trip to Las Vegas for the semi-finals on the line. Booker might want to return for that game, but Phoenix’s medical staff will want to protect him from himself if he is not ready.

Booker has a history of nagging groin injuries that goes back a few seasons. It’s not exactly clear when Booker suffered this latest injury, though postgame Suns coach Jordan Ott said he thought it happened when Booker drove into and tried to finish over Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes.

“He fell, and I don’t think it was right away,” Ott said after the Suns’ win. “He mentioned it might have been a couple of plays after. You could obviously see him trying to stretch it. At that point, we kind of know where these things are headed.”

Booker is averaging 25 points and 6.7 assists a game this season and has been at the heart of the Suns’ surprising 13-9 start. Expect Grayson Allen, Collin Gillespie (who torched the Lakers with 28 points), and Jordan Goodwin to get more run with Booker out.

