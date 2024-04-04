 Skip navigation
Pistons guard Malachi Flynn comes off bench to drop 50 in loss to Hawks

  
Published April 4, 2024 10:28 AM
Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Malachi Flynn #18 of the Detroit Pistons attempts a three-point basket against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on April 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Detroit acquired Malachi Flynn as a throw-in to help balance salaries in the Bojan Bogdanovic trade to New York. Since coming to Detroit, he has averaged 5.8 points a game off the bench.

Wednesday night he dropped 50 in a loss to the Hawks.

That’s the most a Pistons player has scored coming off the bench in team history (and only the eighth Piston to drop 50+ in a game). Flynn’s previous career high was 27, but Wednesday he shot 18-of-25 and got to the line a dozen times.

“Right now, it’s tough because, at the end of the day, you want to win,” Flynn said, via the Associated Press. But it does feel good to kind of take in the moment. I’m sure a couple of days from now, it will feel really good.”

The Hawks’ Jalen Johnson had his first career triple-double — 28 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists — leading Atlanta to a 121-113 win that clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament for the team. There they will face the Bulls in the 9/10 game.

