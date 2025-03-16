 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 16 PGA The Players Championship
‘It was fascinating': J.J. Spaun receives advantageous drop during Players final round
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_250316.jpg
Hojlund nets Man United’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_newcastlefacupdiscussion_250316.jpg
Reacting to Newcastle winning the Carabao Cup
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 16 PGA The Players Championship
‘It was fascinating': J.J. Spaun receives advantageous drop during Players final round
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2025
American cyclist Matteo Jorgenson wins back-to-back Paris-Nice titles
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round
Play suspended during final round of Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_250316.jpg
Hojlund nets Man United’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_newcastlefacupdiscussion_250316.jpg
Reacting to Newcastle winning the Carabao Cup
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pistons’ J.B. Bickerstaff: ‘I’m disgusted by the way that game was officiated’ after Cunningham ejected

  
Published March 16, 2025 03:09 PM

J.B. Bickerstaff had seen enough. His team was given five third-quarter technical fouls — including two for All-Star Cade Cunningham, who was ejected — in a hard-fought 113-107 loss to Oklahoma City, and after the game he went on a rant (via the Associated Press).

“I’m disgusted by the way that game was officiated,” Bickerstaff said. “The level of disrespect was above and beyond. They have a guy fall down and trip on his own teammate’s foot, they review us for a hostile act. They throw an elbow to our chest and neck area, I ask to at least take a look at it (on video). ... No one would take a look at it.

“The disrespect has gone far enough, and I’m not going to allow our guys to be treated the way they were tonight.”

At the heart of the issue was the third-quarter ejection of Cunningham.

That seems like a quick trigger, although we don’t know what was said. Crew Chief Brian Forte — who gave Cunningham the technicals and ejected him — said this postgame, speaking to a pool reporter.

“Cunningham was given his first technical foul for disrespectfully addressing an official with profanity. After the free throw for the first technical was shot, Cade continued to use profanity toward the official and received his second technical foul and was ejected.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had an interesting comment on the officiating postgame, saying their metrics on officials (something every team tracks) led them to tell the team to expect this level of physicality (quote via ESPN).

“That crew was the loosest whistle coming into the game that we’ve seen all season in terms of how little they call,” he said. “I thought our guys did a great job of not getting distracted by anything.”

Detroit didn’t lose only because of the officiating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked every bit the MVP, dominating the game and scoring 48 points.

Bickerstaff will be fined for his comments in the coming days.

Mentions
DET_Cunningham_Cade.jpg Cade Cunningham OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander