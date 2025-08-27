Pistons president Trajan Langdon says young core remains priority

Detroit is coming off a breakout season: 44 wins and a top-six seed, Cade Cunningham becoming not just an All-Star but an All-NBA player, and then the team’s young core gaining some serious playoff experience against the Knicks in the first round.

That left some pundits suggesting consolidation trades — using some of that young core to trade for another star to pair with Cunningham, who could vault the team up the standings even further. That was never the plan inside the building, with Piston’s president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon telling The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson the plan is to stick with the young core.

“We want to see what those guys’ ceilings are. It’s continuing to put players with them that can continue to help them grow, develop and reach their potential. That’s one thing we try to be as cognizant as possible of, which is something at times that can be challenging. Of course, you want to continue to get better, but we’re very aware of what the timing of that is. We want our guys to continue to develop and at least get close to their ceiling or potential. Then maybe at that point is when we realize, OK, what is the proper player fit for these guys when it’s time to really go?...

“I don’t think we truly understand who our players can be at this point. I just think it’s too early for us to truly understand what the best way to press the proverbial gas pedal is right now. So, we’re gonna try to be patient with that and let our young guys continue to develop.”

That young core is led by Cunningham, who had his big breakout last season, but includes a lot of quality players: Jalen Duran (a potential All-Star big man), Jaden Ivey (who was having his own breakout season averaging 17.6 points a game until a broken left fibula ended his season on Jan. 1), Ron Holland (who looked ready for a bigger role at Summer League), Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser.

The one big change in Detroit will be sixth man Malik Beasley, who has not been re-signed (in the wake of a federal gambling investigation) and is replaced by Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.

In what is considered a down year in the East due to key injuries in Boston and Indiana, can Detroit make another leap up the standings? Is this young core ready for that? The opportunity is there, but the growth of a team is not always as linear as we fans would like it to be.

Whatever happens, it will be on the Pistons’ young core to make it happen. Langden is giving them their shot.

