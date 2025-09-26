Quentin Grimes, 76ers reportedly headed for one-year contract, but will it be qualifying offer or more?

Quentin Grimes wants to capitalize on his red-hot finish to last season after being traded to Philadelphia. The 76ers remain $1.7 million below the luxury tax line this season — despite having two players in Joel Embiid and Paul George making north of $50 million this season — and don’t want to mess with future flexibility for a roster where there is great potential but a lot of questions.

That is likely to lead to a one-year deal between Grimes and Philly, something that has seemed likely from earlier reporting and was confirmed by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. Grimes was seeking a long-term offer starting north of $17 million (approximately $20 million per season or close to it), and the Sixers’ first formal offer was significantly below that, at four years, $39 million, Grimes’ agent, David Bauman, told Scotto. The Sixers have pushed back on that idea as a formal offer and it was simply part of a negotiation.

However the sides wish to spin it, they are too far apart to find common ground on a long-term deal before the Oct. 1 deadline (when Grimes would have to pick up his qualifying offer). That has the sides moving toward a one-year contract. Scotto added details on that.

At this point, the 76ers have formally offered Grimes a one-year deal that’s slightly higher than his qualifying offer of $8.7 million with the caveat that he’d waive his no-trade clause, league sources told HoopsHype. For Grimes to waive his no-trade clause flexibility on any one-year deal, Philadelphia’s offer would preferably be somewhere north of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14 million) and $19 million range, league sources told HoopsHype.

Grimes has made a total of $11.1 million across four NBA seasons, so taking the qualifying offer at $8.7 million more than doubles what he made in any one season of his career. That said, he doesn’t want to leave money on the table now, and for Philly, if it offers him something like $15 million for the season, it retains his Bird rights and can pay more next summer to keep him if it wishes. That said, anything north of $9.8 million pushes the Sixers above the first apron of the luxury tax, somewhat limiting their ability to make in-season moves.

Grimes wants to cash in on the red-hot 28 games he had with the 76ers after the trade deadline last season, when he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a game. Philadelphia is deep with guards, including Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain (who will miss the start of the season with a thumb injury) and just-drafted VJ Edgecombe. Grimes’ role this season will be a smaller one than he had at the end of last season, but still a key one as a starter or sixth man, and how much are the 76ers willing to pay for that?

We will find out by Oct. 1.