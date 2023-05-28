Reactions from NBA players to White’s game-winning putback for Celtics
Published May 28, 2023 07:15 AM
It was an all-time classic game , one that could be part of a legendary chapter in Celtics’ lore. Boston was on the verge of being sent home for the summer by the Miami Heat when Derrick White’s putback as time expired won the Celtics Game 6 and forced a Game 7 Monday night.
NBA players were as stunned and excited as fans everywhere. Check out the reactions from players around the league — and a few others — to the Celtics’ dramatic win.
Wowwwwwwwwwwww— Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) May 28, 2023
Game 7 in Boston!!!
This is what the playoffs are about!!
🔥🔥🔥🔥