‘Tense,’ ‘toxic’ vibe around Bucks points toward end of Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee

How big a dumpster fire has the situation become between the Milwaukee Bucks and star Giannis Antetokounmpo? These three quotes from a story by Shams Charania and Jamal Collier at ESPN sum it up well:

“This is as toxic of a team situation as any in the league. They waited until the very end on Giannis, and now everyone knows.”

When your best player is one foot in, one foot out, you’re not going to win.”

“The crux of the issue is feeling Giannis doesn’t want to be here on any given day.”

If it didn’t already feel like a parting of the ways between the two-time MVP and the only NBA team he has ever known was inevitable already, the feud over Antetokounmpo returning to play at the tail end of this season — when the Bucks were already eliminated from the playoffs — seems to have thrown gasoline on the fire.

Antetokounmpo wanted trade

From Antetokounmpo’s perspective, he tried to quietly push for a trade, something that was amicable to both sides. According to the report, Antetokounmpo and his agent had a handshake agreement going back years with Bucks owners Jimmy Haslam and Wes Edens that if he told them it was time to part ways, they would work together to get it done. By January, Antetokounmpo felt it was time.

This arrangement allowed Antetokounmpo to save face and not be the guy who demanded a trade out of town, a perception he didn’t want.

Milwaukee head of basketball operations Jon Horst fielded calls and looked at offers. As the process dragged on and the deadline approached, some people in front offices got the impression that Horst was gauging the market but wasn’t necessarily serious about making a deal. However, a Miami offer of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware and multiple draft picks drew real interest.

It was Bucks ownership that ultimately looked at the deals on the table and decided to wait until the offseason to make a deal, with the expectation there would be better offers then, according to the ESPN report. That frustrated Antetokounmpo, who wanted the deal done.

The challenge for Milwaukee with that plan is Antetokounmpo is now heading into the potential final year of his contract (he has a 2027-28 player option), and that gives him leverage in deciding where to go this summer because he can tell teams he will not re-sign with them.

From Antetokounmpo’s perspective, this could have been an amicable split, now it’s gotten nasty — and him not getting to play at the end of the season only made it worse.

While Milwaukee can offer Antetokounmpo a four-year, $275 million extension this summer (he couldn’t sign it until Oct. 1), the expectation now is he will not sign it. Everyone involved knows the trade is coming.

Doc Rivers on way out door

Another aspect of the report was that Doc Rivers — brought in to replace Adrian Griffin — never connected with the Bucks players and, in many ways, rubbed veteran players the wrong way.

Rivers struggled to command the locker room, and reportedly said this at one film session, according to Charania and ESPN.

“I took teams to the playoffs and to the championship that weren’t supposed to. I thought this was one of them. Either you’re with us or against us. If you’re not playing hard, we’re not playing you anymore. I know everything that goes on in this building.”

It is widely expected Rivers will be gone at the end of the season, something that has been previously reported by NBC Sports. If you had any doubt about that, check out Rivers’ quote pregame on Tuesday when asked how much longer he wants to coach.

Doc Rivers when asked how much longer he wants to coach in the NBA:



“I have seven grandkids now, and they’re all eight years and under... It’s probably time to go see them more, so I’ll let you figure out the rest." pic.twitter.com/tVn2dZYQUi — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 7, 2026

This summer in Milwaukee will see an overhaul, from the coaching staff to the roster. The only questions now are what kind of return the Bucks can get for Antetokounmpo and who will coach this reworked roster.