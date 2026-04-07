How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday features two exciting matchups. First, at 8 PM ET, the Charlotte Hornets head to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. Then, at 11:00 PM ET, it’s the Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview:

After starting the season 16-28, it didn’t look like the Hornets would be any closer to ending their nine-season playoff drought—the longest in the NBA. But the Hornets have turned their season around, going 27-8 since January 22.

Charlotte currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference, in Play-In Tournament position, with three games remaining.

Kon Knueppel, the fourth overall pick out of Duke in last year’s draft, has had an impactful rookie season, leading the league with 265 shots made from three-point range. LaMelo Ball is second in the league with 255 3-point field goals.

Together with Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate, the Hornets boast the highest net rating (+28.5) of any five-man lineup since 2007-2008.

The Hornets look to make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Boston, currently second in the Eastern Conference, has already clinched a playoff spot. With Jaylen Brown’s dominant play and a healthy Jayson Tatum back in the lineup, the Celtics are chasing their 19th NBA title, which would extend their record for most championships in league history.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics:

When: Tuesday, April 7

Tuesday, April 7 Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TD Garden, Boston, MA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns - 11:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

RELATED: NBA Coach of the Year predictions -NBC Sports roundtable gives their picks

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

RELATED: Amar’e Stoudemire and his coach Mike D’Antoni, plus Candace Parker headline 2026 Hall of Fame class