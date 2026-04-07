How to watch Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday features an exciting doubleheader. The action starts at 8 PM ET, when the Charlotte Hornets head to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. Then, at 11:00 PM ET, it’s the Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Game Preview:

Kevin Durant makes his highly anticipated return to Phoenix tonight for the first time since being traded last summer. Durant, who spent the last 2.5 seasons with the Suns, missed the first meeting in Arizona this season in November due to a family situation.

The 37-year-old veteran has been the Rockets’ most consistent player this season, leading the team with 25.9 points per game.

The Rockets, currently fifth in the Western Conference, have already clinched a playoff spot. They look to win their first postseason series since the 2020 season.

With just four games left on their schedule, the Suns are likely headed to the Play-In Tournament. They’re currently seventh in the Western Conference, three games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth and final playoff spot.

The Suns, who have gone 4-in their last 12 games, look to turn things around before the postseason.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns:

When: Tuesday, April 7

Tuesday, April 7 Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

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