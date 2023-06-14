 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Wizards’ new front office, Bradley Beal’s agent to work together on possible trades

  
Published June 14, 2023 12:49 PM
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The minute the highly-respected Michael Winger was hired to head all basketball operations for the Washington Wizards, there was a buzz around the league about what that would mean for Washington’s roster. Hiring Will Dawkins and Travis Schlenk in other front office roles only added to the sense that big changes were coming (and owner Ted Leonsis was good with it, the other significant change for Washington).

Any major Wizards roster retooling must start with a Bradley Beal trade. The 29-year-old three-time All-Star — still owed $207.7 million over the next four years and with a no-trade clause in his contract — is on a win-now timeline and if the Wizards are retooling he should be on the move.

This brings us to reports the Wizards and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein are talking about the franchise’s future and coordinating plans, according to a couple of reports that came out Wednesday. First is Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN , who phrased it this way:

...Team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to the franchise, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Here is how Charania put it at The Athletic :

It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22. The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.

The fact the agent and front office are talking and, in practice, coordinating suggests a trade is coming, probably sooner rather than later. Beal will only want to go to a contender, which is why Miami and Milwaukee make sense. The Bucks are about to get old and expensive and Beal would be younger than Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. The Heat’s need for more shot creation was on display in the NBA Finals, and we know they are going star hunting . Other teams will call — Dallas wants a star next to Luka Dončić — but Beal controls the market with his no-trade clause. He is not going anywhere he doesn’t want to go.

Don’t expect a Rudy Gobert/Donovan Mitchell-sized trade package headed back to Washington. The fact Beal is owed a lot of money, has a lengthy injury history, and some around the NBA question if he is a guy you can win with, all will keep the market for him relatively soft. Washington will get picks and players back, but not of the volume and quality they may hope.

That said, for the first time in years, it sounds as if there is real fire behind the Bradley Beal trade rumors. Washington wants to rebuild, and Beal wants to contend.