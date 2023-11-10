 Skip navigation
Robert Williams III reportedly out for season with right knee surgery

  
Published November 10, 2023 12:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 05: Robert Williams III #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center on November 05, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

We knew Robert Williams III needed surgery on his right knee, and early reports suggested he would have to consult with doctors and choose between a “clean-up” procedure or a more permanent fix that would end his season.

He reportedly has gone with the better long-term fix, but that means the end of his season. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

This is surgery on his right knee, the opposite knee from the one that gave him trouble and slowed him with the Celtics.

Through six games, Williams had played just under 20 minutes a night off the bench, backing up Deandre Ayton, for the Trail Blazers. He averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game.

Williams came to Portland as part of the Jrue Holiday trade and was reportedly a candidate to be flipped in another deal closer to the trade deadline to a team needing defensive help. That prospect is now off the table.

Williams was an elite defensive anchor for the 2021 Celtics team that went to the NBA Finals, but was starting to battle issues with his left knee even then. Williams had a second surgery of that left knee before last season and played in just 35 games.

Now he’s a big man who has had major surgery on both knees and teams will want to see him play before thinking of making a move. The Trail Blazers will want to see him play as well; he could fit with their short-term plans as this team grows and develops.

Williams is under contract for two seasons beyond this one at $25.7 million total.

