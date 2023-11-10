Robert Williams III reportedly out for season with right knee surgery

We knew Robert Williams III needed surgery on his right knee, and early reports suggested he would have to consult with doctors and choose between a “clean-up” procedure or a more permanent fix that would end his season.

He reportedly has gone with the better long-term fix, but that means the end of his season. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

ESPN Sources: Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will be required to undergo season-ending right knee surgery. https://t.co/v83BmhZnq9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2023

This is surgery on his right knee, the opposite knee from the one that gave him trouble and slowed him with the Celtics.

Through six games, Williams had played just under 20 minutes a night off the bench, backing up Deandre Ayton, for the Trail Blazers. He averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game.

Williams came to Portland as part of the Jrue Holiday trade and was reportedly a candidate to be flipped in another deal closer to the trade deadline to a team needing defensive help. That prospect is now off the table.

Williams was an elite defensive anchor for the 2021 Celtics team that went to the NBA Finals, but was starting to battle issues with his left knee even then. Williams had a second surgery of that left knee before last season and played in just 35 games.

Now he’s a big man who has had major surgery on both knees and teams will want to see him play before thinking of making a move. The Trail Blazers will want to see him play as well; he could fit with their short-term plans as this team grows and develops.

Williams is under contract for two seasons beyond this one at $25.7 million total.

