Rumor: One executive says Ja Morant potential trade candidate this summer if Grizzlies eliminated early

In the wake of the shocking Luka Doncic trade, who is the next superstar player who could be traded? The consensus answer to that has been Giannis Antetokounmpo if the Bucks flame out early in the playoffs.

However, Howard Beck of The Ringer threw out an unexpected name: Ja Morant.

An NBA executive pegs Ja Morant as a star to “keep an eye on” as a potential trade candidate this summer if the Grizzlies flame out early, per @HowardBeck on @ringer.



The Grizzlies will deny this. Two things can be true: The Grizzlies have no intention of trading Ja Morant, and other front offices get paid to look at the league and prepare for scenarios, even if there is little chance of them becoming reality. That may be the case here. If Memphis gets bounced in the first round of the playoffs, thinking could change, and another executive is trying to think a few moves ahead on the chessboard.

At 36-18, Memphis is the No. 2 seed in the West at the All-Star break, with a top-seven offense and defense in the league — the hallmark of a title contender. However, there are a lot of questions about whether Memphis and its style of play — which relies on a pressure defense forcing turnovers, and buckets in transition — will work in the postseason. Memphis is a middle-of-the-pack halfcourt offense, with an offensive rating right at the league average when forced to slow down.

If Memphis is bounced in the first round, there will be soul-searching in the Grizzlies organization. Whether that would include trading Morant is another question, but as the executive said, it’s something to keep an eye on.