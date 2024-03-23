 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Westbrook set to return to Clippers lineup as early as Monday

  
Published March 23, 2024 08:58 AM
1415686-SP-0312-clippers-timberwolves-WJS

Los Angeles, California March 12, 2024-Clippers Russell Westbrook reacts on the bench while recovering from an injury during a game against the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Among the myriad of things that have put the Clippers in a funk — slower pace, less ball movement, transition defense — not having Russell Westbrook’s energy off the bench has been part of that. He’s missed 12 games following hand surgery, the Clippers are 7-5 in those games.

Westbrook is expected to return to the Clippers rotation next week, maybe as early as Monday, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and then confirmed by Tyronn Lue before the Clippers played the Trail Blazers Friday night.

This is good news for a Clippers team that needs a jolt of energy that is not James Harden contesting a Kawhi Leonard shot.

Westbrook became a vital part of the Clippers’ rotation because his energy changed the flow of games. He averaged 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season. With Westbrook out, Bones Hyland got more run, but he has been inconsistent in his minutes.

The Clippers need to get healthy for the playoffs, this is a key step.

Mentions
Russell Westbrook.png Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers