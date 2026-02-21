Sacramento’s De’Andre Hunter undergoes season-ending eye surgery

Sacramento picked up De’Andre Hunter at the trade deadline in a three-team deal that gave it a little more size on the wing as it sent out Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to Cleveland.

Two games into his Kings career, Hunter suffered an eye injury that kept him out of the final three games before the All-Star break and the first one after it. It is serious enough that he underwent eye surgery on Friday and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced (a story first reported by Chris Haynes and Marc Stein).

Hunter joins Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Zach LaVine (hand) as key Kings players now out for the season due to surgery. The Kings are 12-45 on the season and have lost 15 games in a row.

Hunter averaged 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds a game between Cleveland and Sacramento this season, shooting just 30.5% from 3-point range. Hunter is under contract next season for $24.9 million, after which he becomes a free agent.