San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson names NBA Sixth Man of the Year

The man who is the heart and soul of the Spurs is also now the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson — who came off the bench in all 82 games this season and set a Spurs franchise record with 1,081 bench points — was honored as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

KJ brought that energy off the bench all season 😤 pic.twitter.com/PvwqIUx0sC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 22, 2026

Johnson talked about his journey in an ESPN interview when the award was announced.

“I started for a long time. Now, it’s my time to come off the bench,” Johnson said. “I just continue to analyze the game, come off the bench, go in there and just do my thing.”

Johnson’s thing was to average 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds a game for the Spurs, but that sells short what he means to this team. He’s the longest-tenured Spur and a leader in the locker room, the guy who keeps the mood light but can get serious when the time is called for.

Johnson got 63 first-place votes from the panel of 100 media voters, besting Miami’s Jaime Jaquez (34 first-place votes). Denver’s Tim Hardaway Jr. finished third in the voting, with Minnesota’s Naz Reid finishing fourth and the Thunder’s Ajay Mitchell fifth.

