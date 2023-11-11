 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Two
Alker, Dawson co-lead Charles Schwab Cup Championship
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
Pedersen leads Annika by two; Lexi, Lydia with work to do
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Two
Noren leads as fight to keep Tour cards heats up in Bermuda

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgaannikard2lites_231110.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_top125_231110.jpg
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
Dawson.jpg
Highlight: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Two
Alker, Dawson co-lead Charles Schwab Cup Championship
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
Pedersen leads Annika by two; Lexi, Lydia with work to do
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Two
Noren leads as fight to keep Tour cards heats up in Bermuda

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgaannikard2lites_231110.jpg
Highlights: The Annika, Round 2
nbc_golf_top125_231110.jpg
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
Dawson.jpg
Highlight: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scoot Henderson reportedly out at least two more weeks with sprained ankle

  
Published November 10, 2023 09:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 1: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers smiles during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 1, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Scoot Henderson — the No. 3 pick and Trail Blazers are betting the future face of the franchise — will be out another two weeks with a bone bruise in his ankle, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Henderson rolled his ankle on Nov. 1 against the Pistons and has been out since, missing the team’s last three games. A couple more weeks in street clothes and he will be up to double digits in missed games.

Coach Chauncey Billups has been scrambling with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Anfernee Simons (thumb surgery) also out, giving guys such as two-way player Skylar Mays a chance (he had 18 points and 11 assists in an overtime loss to the Kings). Shaedon Sharpe has stood out for the Trail Blazers this season so far, averaging 19.9 points a game and using his athleticism to get to his spots on the court.

Henderson has struggled to adjust to the NBA to start the season, averaging 8.8 points a night on 34.6% shooting overall, including going 2-of-21 from 3, with 4.6 assists a game but also four turnovers. It will take time for him and Simons to learn to play together, and this is a setback to them just getting time on the court together.

Mentions
Scoot Henderson.png Scoot Henderson Anfernee Simons.png Anfernee Simons Malcolm-Brogdon.jpg Malcolm Brogdon Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers