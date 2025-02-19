Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly parts ways with agent, will represent himself

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is eligible for a four-year, $293.4 million super-max contract extension this summer, and the agent negotiating that deal will be... Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The MVP candidate is parting ways with his agents (Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of the Wasserman Group) and will represent himself going forward for all on-court matters, reports Chris Haynes. SGA will keep representation for marketing and off-the-court deals (such as endorsements) with Simon Gebrelul of Isla Management. However, he will represent himself for on-the-court contracts such as that upcoming extension.

SGA is getting support from some players for the move.

Gilgeous-Alexander is not the first player to represent themselves, Joel Embiid did it with his last contract. James Harden went six years without an agent when his former one, Rob Pelinka, left to become the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, but Harden did hire an agent (Troy Payne) in 2023. Still, it’s rare for a player to act as their own agent.

This is not a move a lot of players can make because most players are searching the market for the biggest contract and the best place for them to play for the coming year or years. Gilgeous-Alexander’s contract will be much more cut and dry — OKC will offer the four-year super-max (four years is the most they can offer because he would still have two years on his current contract and it cannot go beyond six total), and he very likely signs it. Gilgeous-Alexander could wait a year to sign a five-year super-max a year from now, but that comes with the risk of injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the two leading candidates for MVP, averaging a league-leading 32.5 points per game, shooting 35.9% from 3, while adding 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game.

