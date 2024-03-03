Shake Milton reportedly to sign with Knicks as free agent

Shake Milton is headed to New York for the rest of the season, adding guard depth to an injury-riddled team that could use it.

Bought out days ago by the Pistons, Milton will sign with the Knicks as a free agent, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Milton is a CAA client, so this shouldn’t be a surprise (Knicks president Leon Rose is the former head of CAA).

Milton signed with the Timberwolves this past summer but never fit coming off the bench in Minnesota averaging 4.9 points and 1.3 assists a game while shooting 26.4% from 3. He was moved to Detroit at the deadline as part of the Monte Morris trade.

Milton brings some playoff experience to New York — 34 games during his first five seasons — although the Knicks may need him sooner than that. With OG Anunoby out due to elbow surgery (he reportedly could return in a few weeks) Josh Hart was bumped up the starting lineup and Alec Burks (acquired from Detroit along with Bojan Bogdanovic for Quentin Grimes at the trade deadline) moved into Hart’s bench guard role. Except Burks has struggled with New York, averaging 8.5 points a night but on 31.6% shooting with as many assists as turnovers a game.

Could Milton supplant Burks as the bench guard for the Knicks until Anunoby returns? Tom Thibodeau has to consider it the way Burks has played. Milton also can help keep Brunson’s minutes under control for the rest of the regular season.

This is a good pickup for the Knicks either way, it’s solid veteran guard depth for the rest of the season. Milton is eligible for the Knicks playoff roster, although if we’re seeing a lot of Milton in the postseason it is not a good sign for New York.