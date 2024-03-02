Pistons reportedly agree to buy out Shake Milton, making him free agent

Shake Milton, who was traded from Minnesota to Detroit at last month’s trade deadline, will soon land on a third team.

Milton and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a buyout, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania adds “multiple postseason contenders are expected to pursue Milton in free agency.” He was waived before Friday’s deadline and will be eligible to be on a team’s playoff roster.

After five seasons in Philadelphia, Milton signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Timberwolves this past offseason (the second season was non-guaranteed). However, he never fit coming off the bench in Minnesota averaging 4.9 points and 1.3 assists a game while shooting 26.4% from 3. That led to the trade to Detroit at the deadline for Monte Morris.

Milton has playoff experience with the 76ers — 34 games over his first five seasons — which will make him attractive to playoff teams looking for a bit of guard depth for their playoff run.