Pistons reportedly agree to buy out Shake Milton, making him free agent

  
Published March 2, 2024 09:24 AM
Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Shake Milton #5 of the Detroit Pistons looks on before the game on February 10, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Shake Milton, who was traded from Minnesota to Detroit at last month’s trade deadline, will soon land on a third team.

Milton and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a buyout, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania adds “multiple postseason contenders are expected to pursue Milton in free agency.” He was waived before Friday’s deadline and will be eligible to be on a team’s playoff roster.

After five seasons in Philadelphia, Milton signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Timberwolves this past offseason (the second season was non-guaranteed). However, he never fit coming off the bench in Minnesota averaging 4.9 points and 1.3 assists a game while shooting 26.4% from 3. That led to the trade to Detroit at the deadline for Monte Morris.

Milton has playoff experience with the 76ers — 34 games over his first five seasons — which will make him attractive to playoff teams looking for a bit of guard depth for their playoff run.

