Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson return to Reebok as president, VP

“We’re back, baby! Get ready.”

That was Shaquille O’Neal’s comment on the announcement that he and Allen Iverson are returning to Reebok in the newly created positions of “President of Reebok Basketball” while Iverson is his VP. These two were the biggest stars of the shoe brand when it was a force in the basketball shoe market from the 1980s through the early 2000s — maybe most famously remembered as the “pump” shoe — and they are back as the company looks to raise its profile again.

“As an athlete, Shaq made an incredible imprint on not only our brand, but the entire sport and culture of basketball,” said Todd Krinsky, Reebok CEO, in a statement. “With the combination of his deep-rooted history with Reebok and reigning influence he’s made on the game, there is no one better than this guy to take the helm and lead our brand back to reclaiming its rightful place and dominance in basketball.”

The company is planning a re-launch into the basketball shoe category, with the shoes hitting the floor in 2025, and understands Shaq is a strong brand ambassador, as he has been for companies such as Papa John’s and Carnival. Shaq signed with Reebok when he was a rookie with the Orlando Magic and now he will work to connect the shoe to a new generation of players.

Reebok had been bought by Adidas and was a subsidiary of the company for 15 years, but was sold in 2022 and acquired by Authentic Brands Group.

“Since acquiring Reebok, we have been steadfast in restoring the brand’s position at the intersection of sports and fashion. This expanded partnership with Shaquille puts Reebok back in the game with a more active position than ever before,” said Nick Woodhouse, President and CMO of Authentic Brands Group, in a statement.

Nike continues to completely dominate the basketball shoe market, particularly with the Air Jordan brand, but it also has a strong space in the lifestyle brands and owns Converse, among others. Reebok has underperformed in that market in recent decades, but Authentic Brands is looking to change that.

Shaq may be the best way for the company to bridge the past and the future.

