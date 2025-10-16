 Skip navigation
Top News

Sharpshooter AJ Green, Bucks reportedly agree to four-year, $45 million extension

  
Published October 16, 2025 07:00 PM

Shooting is in demand across the league and the Milwaukee Bucks were not about to let AJ Green go because of it.

Green and Milwaukee have agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension with no options on either side, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania and confirmed by other reports. That seems a fair contract for both sides.

Green was undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2022 but impressed the Bucks enough through the pre-draft process and summer to earn a two-way contract. That season, he played in 35 games with the big club and shot 41.9% from beyond the arc, which earned him a standard NBA contract, albeit at the minimum. Last season, he averaged 7.4 points a game, shooting 42.9% from 3-point range while playing solid defense. He looked even better in the playoffs, averaging 11 points a game on 27 minutes a night.

All of that earned him this contract extension. Green has started every Bucks preseason game so far, averaging 11.3 points per game. He’s going to have an increased role on a Bucks team this season that needs his shooting to space the floor.

