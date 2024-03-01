 Skip navigation
Spurs buy out Marcus Morris, making veteran big a free agent

  
Published February 29, 2024 10:23 PM
Marcus Morris has bounced around this season. He started with the Clippers (never touching the court for them), was traded to Philadelphia as part of the James Harden deal, then at the deadline ended up in San Antonio as part of the three-team swap that brought Buddy Hield to Philly.

Now the Spurs have waived Morris, making him a free agent, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and then confirmed by San Antonio.

Morris can sign with a team for a playoff run, but his options are limited. Due to his $17.1 million expiring contract this season (more than the $12 million mid-level exception), the new CBA prevents him from signing with any team over the second apron of the luxury tax, which rules out Boston, Golden State, Denver, Miami, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Plus, he cannot return to Philadelphia.

Patrick Beverley said to look out for him signing with Minnesota.

Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game, in 17.2 minutes a night, for the 76ers.

