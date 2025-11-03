Spurs’ rookie Dylan Harper expected to miss “multiple weeks” with calf strain

Dylan Harper has shown more than just No. 2 pick talent to start his rookie season, he has been a hand-in-glove fit with Victor Wembanyama and is a key part of why the San Antonio Spurs are off to a 5-1 start.

Which is why the news that he will be out multiple weeks with a calf strain — something confirmed by San Antonio on Monday — comes as a blow.

The good news is this was just a strain, nothing more. There was concern when Harper left Sunday’s game, then left the arena in a walking boot, that this could be something more, but there is no structural damage that will keep him out for an extended period, an “MRI on Monday revealed Harper avoided a significant absence,” reported Shams Charania of ESPN.

Harper is averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game off the bench for the Spurs, but the raw numbers don’t capture how well he has played on both ends of the court. Harper has a smooth game with the ability to get to the rim, and also is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. He has not looked like a rookie, what he has looked like is a long-term fit next to Wembanyama.

Harper was injured in the second quarter Sunday trying to stop a post entry pass, then prevent a dunk by Phoenix’s Nick Richards. Harper was instantly limping after the play and came out of the game.

Injuries are piling up for the Spurs, who remain without De’Aaron Fox, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring issue. This will put more on the plate of Stephon Castle until one of he other guards can get healthy.