Suns sign Bol Bol to one-year deal, trade backup point guard Payne for pick

In a series of moves on Sunday morning, the Phoenix Suns added interesting depth to their front line in the form of Bol Bol and saved some money by trading backup point guard Cameron Payne for a pick swap.

Here’s how it breaks down:

First, the Suns will sign center Bol Bol to a full-guaranteed one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This is not a surprise, it had been rumored for a week or more that the Suns were the frontrunners to land the former Orlando big man, providing a real change-of-pace center to take the floor when Deandre Ayton rests.

Bol played in 70 games (a career high) and started 33 games for the Magic last season, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. He played better than that for a stretch in November when the Magic were battling injuries and he was forced into a larger role, but he also was inconsistent in a smaller role the second half of the season. Bol will compete with Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu for backup center minutes.

Whoever wins that role will be asked to play 15 minutes a night (give or take) off the bench when Chris Paul is running the second unit. Bol is an interesting fit for that job, providing floor-spacing on offense and rim protection on defense. This is a quality signing for the Suns and at the veteran minimum (all Phoenix could offer).

However, the Suns were $7.7 million past the dreaded second apron of the luxury tax before the Bol Bol signing, so to save money and open up a roster spot they will trade backup point guard Cameron Payne and his $6.5 million salary to the San Antonio Spurs for a second-round pick and cash, another trade broken by ESPN’s Wojnarowski.

Love you Phx! 🙏🏽 — Cameron Payne (@campayne) July 16, 2023

The Spurs had just a little more than $6.5 million in cap space to make the deal, according to Keith Smith of SpoTrac. That lets them absorb the Payne contract into cap space, and if they keep him Payne likely backs up Tre Jones at the point (the Spurs should announce the re-signing of Jones soon). The Suns also get a $6.5 million trade exception to add someone if the situation comes up.

Trading Payne and signing Bol will save the Suns about $18 million in tax penalties, according to Yossi Gozlan of Hoopshype.

The Suns made a third trade Sunday, acquiring three second-round picks from the Orlando Magic for a pick-swap. The Suns have done an excellent job replenishing their pick supply after trading for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal — they have four first-rounders over the next seven years (their own, can’t really be traded) plus some seconds now — which can give them an injection of youth or trade bargaining chips, depending on what they need.

The Suns had a strong offseason doing as well as could be expected to put depth around their big four of Durant, Beal, Devin Booker and Ayton. Whether that will be enough is a question answered over 82 games starting in the fall, but the Suns have given themselves a real chance to compete for a ring.