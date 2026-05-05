Thunder vs. Lakers – Gm. 1 Rd. 2 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for May 5

LeBron James and the Lakers begin Round 2 of their quest for an NBA Title tonight but standing in their way are the defending champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Minus Luka Dončić, LeBron and co. are heavy underdogs. OKC dominated the league and their treatment of the Lakers was no exception. The Thunder went 4-0 this season against Los Angeles winning by a whopping 29.3 points per game.

As if they needed more momentum and confidence, the Thunder probably got some of both in Round 1, sweeping the Suns in convincing fashion. Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander averaged 33.8 points and 8.0 assists in the four-game sweep, but their elite defense that was their calling card during the regular season, was the underlying storyline in Round 1. With home‑court advantage and a week of rest, the Thunder enter this game fully prepared and firmly in control of the narrative.

Los Angeles arrives in Oklahoma City after grinding through a six‑game series against Houston, capped by a 98–78 win in Game 6. LeBron James continues to carry the Lakers, scoring 28 points in the closeout game, but as alluded to earlier, the team remains severely shorthanded. Luka Dončić is still out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and has not progressed to full‑contact work, leaving the Lakers without their leading scorer and playmaker. The Lakers withstood a Rockets’ team in the Opening Round, but they will need to defend in this series if they even hope to contend and take even a couple games.

Matchup‑wise, the Thunder present problems at every level. Gilgeous‑Alexander is widely viewed as simply the toughest defensive assignment in the league, and OKC’s depth—featuring Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Ajay Mitchell—allows them to sustain pressure for 48 minutes. The Lakers, meanwhile, must rely heavily on LeBron and hope for strong contributions from the supporting cast including Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. OKC has religiously collapsed around Lebron to force others to beat them…and they have failed to do so.

Ultimately, the Lakers face an uphill battle. They are on short rest, missing a superstar, and entering an arena where OKC went 34–7 this season. The Thunder, meanwhile, are healthy enough, rested, and playing with the confidence of defending champions. For Los Angeles to keep this competitive, they’ll need a vintage LeBron performance, disciplined defense, and unexpected scoring from their supporting cast. Otherwise, Oklahoma City’s pace, depth, and two‑way dominance could make this another lopsided chapter in a matchup that has been one‑sided all year.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder vs. Lakers

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

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Game Odds: Thunder vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-1100), Los Angeles Lakers (+700)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-1100), Los Angeles Lakers (+700) Spread: Thunder -15.5

Thunder -15.5 Total: 213.5 points

This game opened Thunder -15.5 with the Game Total set at 214.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Luguentz Dort

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Marcus Smart

SG Austin Reaves

C Deandre Ayton

PF Rui Hachimura

SF LeBron James



Injury Report: Thunder vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Lakers

The Lakers are 27-17 on the road this season

The Thunder are 36-7 at home this season

The Lakers are 49-38-1 ATS this season

OKC is 41-44-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 47 of the Thunder’s 86 games this season (47-39)

The OVER has cashed in 44 of the Lakers’ 88 games this season (44-44)

Chet Holmgren grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 4 against the Suns and averaged 8.5 rebounds per game in the series

grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 4 against the Suns and averaged 8.5 rebounds per game in the series Lu Dort scored in single digits in each game in Round 1 “highlighted” by his 1 point in Game 4

scored in single digits in each game in Round 1 “highlighted” by his 1 point in Game 4 Rui Hachimura was 17-29 from beyond the arc in the First Round including 5-7 in the closeout game

was 17-29 from beyond the arc in the First Round including 5-7 in the closeout game Austin Reaves had 4 blocks in his 2 games in the First Round against the Suns

Wembanyama rejects NBA Playoff-record 12 shots Victor Wembanyama hosts a record-breaking block party against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Thunder and Lakers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -15.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Thunder -15.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 214.5

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