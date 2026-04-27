Thunder vs. Suns – Game 4 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 27
The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder look to complete a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series tonight at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Leading the series 3-0, Oklahoma City has dominated, winning each matchup by at least 12 points, including a 121-109 victory in Game 3 on Saturday. The defending champions, finishing the regular season with a 64-18 record, have proven to be far superior to the No. 8 seed Suns so far, operating with superior depth and efficiency on both ends of the floor.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP and probable soon-to-be two-time MVP, has been the focal point of the Thunder’s offense, was 15-18 from the floor enroute to a game-high 42 points. Despite the absence of forward Jalen Williams due to a left hamstring strain, the Thunder have maintained their intensity, relying on efficient performances from their rotation. Oklahoma City has allowed the second-fewest points in the league this season (107.9 PPG), and their defense continues to stifle a Suns team searching for answers.
Phoenix, facing elimination with an overwhelming expectation they will be eliminated, is expected to go down swinging in front of their home crowd. The Suns’ offense has been led by Devin Booker but he was limited to just 16 points in Game 3. Dillon Brooks had 33 points to lead Phoenix in Game 3. The Suns biggest struggle throughout the series has been with turnovers and consistency. The team has been hampered by injuries, with Mark Williams (foot) out and Jordan Goodwin (calf) listed as questionable, forcing the team to go small and often struggling to keep up with OKC’s pace.
Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder vs. Suns
- Date: Monday, April 27, 2026
- Time: 9:30PM EST
- Site: Mortgage Matchup Center
- City: Phoenix, AZ
- Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock
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Game Odds: Thunder vs. Suns
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-500), Phoenix Suns (+380)
- Spread: Thunder -10.5
- Total: 214.5 points
This game opened Thunder -10.5 with the Game Total set at 211.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder vs. Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SG Luguentz Dort
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
- SF Jalen Williams
- PF Chet Holmgren
Phoenix Suns
- PG Devin Booker
- SG Jalen Green
- SG Jordan Goodwin
- PF Oso Ighodaro
- SF Dillon Brooks
Injury Report: Thunder vs. Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Joe (personal) is questionable for tonight’s game
- Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game
- Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game
Phoenix Suns
- Mark Williams (foot) is questionable for tonight’s game
- Jordan Goodwin (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game
Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Suns
- The Thunder are 31-10 on the road this season
- The Suns are 26-18 at home this season
- The Suns are 48-36-3 ATS this season
- OKC is 41-43-1 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 46 of the Thunder’s 85 games this season (46-39)
- The OVER has cashed in 40 of the Suns’ 87 games this season (40-47)
- Chet Holmgren is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game collecting 7,8,and 7 in each of the 3 games
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 8 assists per game in this series
- Dillon Brooks has scored 30 (Game 2) and 33 (Game 3) points over the last 2 games
Rotoworld Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Thunder and Suns’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -10.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 214.5
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