Thunder vs. Suns – Game 4 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 27

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder look to complete a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series tonight at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Leading the series 3-0, Oklahoma City has dominated, winning each matchup by at least 12 points, including a 121-109 victory in Game 3 on Saturday. The defending champions, finishing the regular season with a 64-18 record, have proven to be far superior to the No. 8 seed Suns so far, operating with superior depth and efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP and probable soon-to-be two-time MVP, has been the focal point of the Thunder’s offense, was 15-18 from the floor enroute to a game-high 42 points. Despite the absence of forward Jalen Williams due to a left hamstring strain, the Thunder have maintained their intensity, relying on efficient performances from their rotation. Oklahoma City has allowed the second-fewest points in the league this season (107.9 PPG), and their defense continues to stifle a Suns team searching for answers.

Phoenix, facing elimination with an overwhelming expectation they will be eliminated, is expected to go down swinging in front of their home crowd. The Suns’ offense has been led by Devin Booker but he was limited to just 16 points in Game 3. Dillon Brooks had 33 points to lead Phoenix in Game 3. The Suns biggest struggle throughout the series has been with turnovers and consistency. The team has been hampered by injuries, with Mark Williams (foot) out and Jordan Goodwin (calf) listed as questionable, forcing the team to go small and often struggling to keep up with OKC’s pace.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder vs. Suns

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Mortgage Matchup Center

Mortgage Matchup Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

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Game Odds: Thunder vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-500), Phoenix Suns (+380)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-500), Phoenix Suns (+380) Spread: Thunder -10.5

Thunder -10.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game opened Thunder -10.5 with the Game Total set at 211.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder vs. Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Luguentz Dort

C Isaiah Hartenstein

SF Jalen Williams

PF Chet Holmgren

Phoenix Suns

PG Devin Booker

SG Jalen Green

SG Jordan Goodwin

PF Oso Ighodaro

SF Dillon Brooks

Injury Report: Thunder vs. Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Joe (personal) is questionable for tonight’s game

(personal) is questionable for tonight’s game Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Phoenix Suns

Mark Williams (foot) is questionable for tonight’s game

(foot) is questionable for tonight’s game Jordan Goodwin (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder vs. Suns

The Thunder are 31-10 on the road this season

The Suns are 26-18 at home this season

The Suns are 48-36-3 ATS this season

OKC is 41-43-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 46 of the Thunder’s 85 games this season (46-39)

The OVER has cashed in 40 of the Suns’ 87 games this season (40-47)

Chet Holmgren is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game collecting 7,8,and 7 in each of the 3 games

is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game collecting 7,8,and 7 in each of the 3 games Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 8 assists per game in this series

is averaging 8 assists per game in this series Dillon Brooks has scored 30 (Game 2) and 33 (Game 3) points over the last 2 games

Can Nuggets come back amid Timberwolves injuries? Drew Dinsick discusses the Timberwolves' injury woes after Game 3 vs. the Nuggets that left them without star player Anthony Edwards, explaining why Denver now has a chance to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Thunder and Suns’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -10.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Thunder -10.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 214.5

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