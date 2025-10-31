Thunder’s Jalen Williams has follow-up procedure on wrist, out at least a couple more weeks

Oklahoma City is 6-0 despite starting the season without its second-best player, All-NBA wing Jalen Williams. Obviously, the Thunder are better with him, but they also don’t need to rush him back.

Which is good because Williams has undergone a second procedure on his ailing right wrist, this one to remove a screw that was causing irritation, the Thunder announced on Friday. Williams will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days, which means it will be at least a couple more weeks (and likely longer) before we see him back on the court.

OKC has the depth on the wing to survive this, with Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell (who is having a breakout year) stepping in to fill the void.

Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for the Thunder last season, earning his first All-Star nod and being named third team All-NBA. Williams was critical on both sides of the ball for the Thunder on their championship run last season, but he played through a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist (the ligament that essentially connects the hand and forearm at the wrist). He went through an extensive regimen of treatment and took a lot of painkillers to be on the court for that run.

The injury didn’t stop the Thunder from giving Williams a five-year, $240.7 million max extension this summer.