Thunder’s Mark Daigneault voted Coach of the Year by his peers

  
Published April 15, 2024 04:47 PM
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: Head coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Mark Daigneault is going to rack up a lot of hardware this offseason.

That started Monday, when the Oklahoma City Thunder coach was voted the NBCA Coach of the Year Award — an award voted on by other NBA coaches.

“Congratulations to Mark Daigneault on leading a young group of talented players to such a successful season,” said Pacers coach and NBCA President Rick Carlisle. He led the youngest team in NBA history to clinch a top playoff seed and has established himself as one of the top coaches in the game.”

Daigneault is also a heavy favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award, which is voted on by a pool of media members.

The Thunder have improved each year under Daigneault, and this season, they amassed a 57-25 record that got them the No. 1 seed in the West (OKC is tied with Denver but owns the tiebreaker). He is creative with his lineups and matchups, is willing to take risks, and his offensive sets play to his player’s strengths.

This is the Thunder’s first trip to the playoffs since Daigneault became coach. The Thunder were a top team on both ends of the court, one of only two teams this season to be in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating (Boston). Oklahoma City begins the playoffs Sunday vs. whichever team comes out of the play-in as the No. 8 seed.

Four other coaches received votes: J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers; Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves; Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics; and Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic.

