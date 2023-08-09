Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for throwing chair after playoff game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar at Indy road course: How to watch on USA, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
MX 2023 Pala Press Conference Jason Weigandt resized.jpeg
Combining two historic series provide a watershed moment for SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_minnfleckintv_230809.jpg
Minnesota HC Fleck talks teaching background
nbc_cfb_wisfickellintv_230809.jpg
Fickell: ‘No such thing as shortcuts’ for players
nbc_cfb_purwaltersintv_230809.jpg
Purdue HC Walters talks portal, expectations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar at Indy road course: How to watch on USA, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
MX 2023 Pala Press Conference Jason Weigandt resized.jpeg
Combining two historic series provide a watershed moment for SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_minnfleckintv_230809.jpg
Minnesota HC Fleck talks teaching background
nbc_cfb_wisfickellintv_230809.jpg
Fickell: ‘No such thing as shortcuts’ for players
nbc_cfb_purwaltersintv_230809.jpg
Purdue HC Walters talks portal, expectations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for throwing chair after playoff game

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 9, 2023 06:07 PM
teLy29Vwvo6qTI70o9_lsdUoWzni3MgulAumQaICL-A_Anthony_Edwards_COVER.jpg

teLy29Vwvo6qTI70o9_lsdUoWzni3MgulAumQaICL-A_Anthony_Edwards_COVER.jpg

Anthony Edwards was frustrated. He had just missed a potential game-tying three at the buzzer that could have extended the Timberwolves’ season, instead Denver advanced, and as Edwards sprinted off the court he picked up a padded folding chair and threw it with a spin.

The NBA has now fined Edwards $50,000 “for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court.”
Edwards was cited after the game and police investigated the situation. The NBA said that because of the “collective bargaining agreement, the league’s review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player’s conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month.”

This summer Edwards signed a max contract extension with the Timberwolves that could be worth up to $260 million over five years.

Edwards is currently part of Team USA headed to the FIBA World Cup starting in a few weeks in Manilla.