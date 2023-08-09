Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for throwing chair after playoff game

Anthony Edwards was frustrated. He had just missed a potential game-tying three at the buzzer that could have extended the Timberwolves’ season, instead Denver advanced, and as Edwards sprinted off the court he picked up a padded folding chair and threw it with a spin.

Video shows Anthony Edwards throwing chair at security guard pic.twitter.com/jw8eFM2Ky4 — MadstrosityYT (@MadstrosityYT) April 26, 2023

The NBA has now fined Edwards $50,000 “for recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court.”

Edwards was cited after the game and police investigated the situation. The NBA said that because of the “collective bargaining agreement, the league’s review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player’s conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month.”

This summer Edwards signed a max contract extension with the Timberwolves that could be worth up to $260 million over five years.

Edwards is currently part of Team USA headed to the FIBA World Cup starting in a few weeks in Manilla.