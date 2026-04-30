Timberwolves vs. Nuggets – NBA Playoffs – Game 6 predictions: Odds, stats, trends and best bets for April 30

Still trailing in the series and facing a Game 6 in Minneapolis, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets appear to actually be in the driver’s seat against the Timberwolves.

Its only been one game since Minnesota lost their starting backcourt of Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles), and as a result the Timberwolves are still trying to find their way. While Denver is a bit banged up as well, they did not lose one of the Top 10 players in the league. Finding a rhythm and flow at both ends of the court is imperative if Minnesota wants to avoid going back to Denver for Game 7.

The issue on defense may be the bigger challenge. After holding the Nuggets to under 100 points in Games 3 and 4, the Timberwolves allowed 125 points in Game 5 and were waxed from the jump. Jokic secured a triple-double of 27-12-16 and Denver is back in the series as a result. Julius Randle had 27-9-6 (points, rebounds, assists) but he will probably need even better numbers in Game 6 if Minnesota is to prevail. They simply are down too many major weapons to look elsewhere for help. Yes, Ayo Dosunmu was adequate with 18 points in Game 5 but who replaces his energy and production off the bench now that he is starting in place of the injured DiVincenzo? Possibly Terrence Shannon Jr.?

Denver will look to simply rinse and repeat their effort from Game 5. They found their rhythm on offense and intensity on defense. They are rightful favorites in Game 6 even though they trail in the series and are on the road tonight.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Target Center

Target Center City: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+200), Denver Nuggets (-245)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+200), Denver Nuggets (-245) Spread: Nuggets -5.5

Nuggets -5.5 Total: 224.5 points

This game opened Nuggets -6.5 with the Game Total set at 224.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Mike Conley

SG Ayo Dosunmu

C Rudy Gobert

SF Julius Randle

PF Jaden McDaniels

Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Cam Johnson

C Nikola Jokic

PF Spencer Jones

Injury Report: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Bones Hyland (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon (calf) is questionable for tonight’s game

(calf) is questionable for tonight’s game Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Nuggets don't ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs After exploring his disappointment with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets and pondering their uninspiring outlook in a potential series with the Spurs, Pierre Andresen explains why he's out on small-ball lineups.

Important stats, trends and insights: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets are 26-17 on the road this season

The Timberwolves are 28-15 at home this season

The Nuggets are 46-41 ATS this season

Minnesota is 40-47 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 54 of the Nuggets’ 87 games this season (54-33)

The OVER has cashed in 39 of the Timberwolves’ 87 games this season (39-48)

Ayo Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points per game during the regular season but is now leading the Timberwolves through 5 games of the postseason averaging 21.8 points per game

averaged 14.8 points per game during the regular season but is now leading the Timberwolves through 5 games of the postseason averaging 21.8 points per game Dosunmu scored 18 starting in place of Donte DiVincenzo in Game 5

in Game 5 Mike Conley has tallied 4 assists each of the last 2 games due in large part to his minutes increase ( Anthony Edwards injury).

has tallied 4 assists each of the last 2 games due in large part to his minutes increase ( injury). Julius Randle is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game in this series

is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game in this series Randle has grabbed 9 boards in each of the last 2 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Timberwolves and Nuggets game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets -5.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Nuggets -5.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 224.5

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 224.5 Team Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Nuggets’ Team Total OVER 115.5.

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