Trail Blazers’ Deandre Ayton out at least a month with calf strain

During Portland’s recent run of strong play, which saw them go 10-1, Deandre Ayton was playing his best basketball since joining the Trail Blazers. In his last 10 games, Ayton has averaged 17.1 points on 57.3% shooting a night, grabbing 10.2 rebounds, and adding 1.2 blocks.

Now, Ayton is out for at least a month with a calf strain, the Trail Blazers announced. The left calf injury happened in Portland’s game against Denver on Monday night.

Ayton’s injury, a sprained ankle to Scoot Henders (who also had been on a roll), plus a couple of tough losses have dampened the postseason enthusiasm in Portland. The Trail Blazers are 4.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the West and to get into the play-in would have to leapfrog at least two of Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, Kevin Durant and the Suns, Stephen Curry and the Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings.

Ayton is the most expensive player on the Trail Blazers roster, making Ayton $34 million this season plus is owed $35.5 million next season. This recent run of play might have boosted Ayton’s offseason trade value, but this injury — fitting in with a history of health concerns — will give teams pause.