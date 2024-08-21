 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Three
St. Andrews a perfect mic-drop opportunity – just not for Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson
NASCAR: Daytona 500
NBC Sports to show every green flag lap of Cup races at Daytona, Talladega, Atlanta
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day One
How to watch: 2024 BMW Championship, AIG Women’s Open TV times and live streams

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers
nbc_pft_floresterribleperson_240821.jpg
Flores handles ‘terrible person’ remark with grace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open - Preview Day Three
St. Andrews a perfect mic-drop opportunity – just not for Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson
NASCAR: Daytona 500
NBC Sports to show every green flag lap of Cup races at Daytona, Talladega, Atlanta
AIG Women's Open - Preview Day One
How to watch: 2024 BMW Championship, AIG Women’s Open TV times and live streams

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240821.jpg
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
nbc_pft_wordassociationwr_240821.jpg
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers
nbc_pft_floresterribleperson_240821.jpg
Flores handles ‘terrible person’ remark with grace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyus Jones reportedly took less money to start for contender

  
Published August 21, 2024 09:21 AM
Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 14: Tyus Jones #5 of the Washington Wizards in action against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on March 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For most free agents, the three biggest priorities in choosing their next team are money, money and then money.

Tyus Jones is the exception. The 10-year point guard had larger offers on the table this summer — including one from the Knicks or deals that could have kept him in Washington — but signed a sweetheart minimum contract ($3.3 million) with the Suns because he could start for a contender, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV.

But he was considering [the Knicks] offer (roughly two years, $10 million) as he navigated the offseason. Jones also had at least one other offer on the table worth significantly more than the Knicks’ proposal, per people familiar with the matter. There were sign-and-trade scenarios with the Wizards and scenarios where the Wizards re-signed Jones and kept open the possibility of trading him ahead of the 2025 deadline. In all of these scenarios, Jones would have made significantly more than the minimum, people familiar with the matter say.

But Jones decided to sign with Phoenix for the minimum (one year, $3.3 million), because the opportunity to start for a contender was very important to him.

Jones is betting on himself.

Not only does he get to start, but he’s doing so on a high-profile team that will be on national television a lot, showcasing his skills (Jones started 66 games last season but for the Wizards, the polar opposite of a high-profile franchise at this point). Jones also heads to a Suns team that needed a floor-general point guard to help organize the offense, something very evident in the playoffs. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns have no shortage of firepower, but last season they were slow getting into sets and it just felt like more of a “your turn/my turn” kind of offense. Mike Budenholzer was hired as coach to change that and he will be banking on Jones to be his agent of change.

Are the Suns true title contenders? In a deep West they are an unquestionably talented team but with zero margin for error. There are questions of depth and whether there is enough talent around those three stars, but Jones unquestionably makes them better and was a steal on a minimum deal.

We’ll see if that bet pays off for Jones next summer when it is time for a new deal.

Mentions
Tyus Jones.png Tyus Jones Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Devin Booker.png Devin Booker Bradley Beal.png Bradley Beal