Tyus Jones reportedly took less money to start for contender

For most free agents, the three biggest priorities in choosing their next team are money, money and then money.

Tyus Jones is the exception. The 10-year point guard had larger offers on the table this summer — including one from the Knicks or deals that could have kept him in Washington — but signed a sweetheart minimum contract ($3.3 million) with the Suns because he could start for a contender, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV.

But he was considering [the Knicks] offer (roughly two years, $10 million) as he navigated the offseason. Jones also had at least one other offer on the table worth significantly more than the Knicks’ proposal, per people familiar with the matter. There were sign-and-trade scenarios with the Wizards and scenarios where the Wizards re-signed Jones and kept open the possibility of trading him ahead of the 2025 deadline. In all of these scenarios, Jones would have made significantly more than the minimum, people familiar with the matter say.

But Jones decided to sign with Phoenix for the minimum (one year, $3.3 million), because the opportunity to start for a contender was very important to him.

Jones is betting on himself.

Not only does he get to start, but he’s doing so on a high-profile team that will be on national television a lot, showcasing his skills (Jones started 66 games last season but for the Wizards, the polar opposite of a high-profile franchise at this point). Jones also heads to a Suns team that needed a floor-general point guard to help organize the offense, something very evident in the playoffs. With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns have no shortage of firepower, but last season they were slow getting into sets and it just felt like more of a “your turn/my turn” kind of offense. Mike Budenholzer was hired as coach to change that and he will be banking on Jones to be his agent of change.

Are the Suns true title contenders? In a deep West they are an unquestionably talented team but with zero margin for error. There are questions of depth and whether there is enough talent around those three stars, but Jones unquestionably makes them better and was a steal on a minimum deal.

We’ll see if that bet pays off for Jones next summer when it is time for a new deal.

