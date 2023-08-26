 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_230826.jpg
Nketiah gives Arsenal 2-1 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_brecry_andersengoal_230826.jpg
Andersen scores Palace’s equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_arspenandgoal_230826.jpg
Saka scores penalty to tie things up v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USA talent wins out, beats New Zealand by 27 in World Cup opener

  
Published August 26, 2023 11:46 AM
USA v New Zealand: Group C - FIBA Basketball World Cup

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 26: Paolo Banchero #8 of USA competes during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between United States and New Zealand at Mall of Asia Arena on August 26, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Can you have an unimpressive 27-point win?

There were undoubtedly positives for Team USA, which showed resilience after a slow start, got strong play from Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves off the bench, and used their depth of talent to pull away for a 99-72 win over New Zealand in their World Cup opener.

USA Basketball is now 1-0 in group play and will face Greece (without Giannis Antetokounmpo) next on Monday.

Anthony Edwards added 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. had a dozen points (but fouled out), and both Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton scored 10. Reuben Te Rangi led New Zealand with 15 points.

Despite the final score, this was not a dominant performance by the Americans. It didn’t strike fear into the hearts of any of the other top contenders in this World Cup (Canada’s win over France was a far more impressive opener, for example).

“I thought we could do a much better job being physical, getting stops, rebounding, getting out running,” Tyrese Haliburton said after the game, via Joe Viray. “We could have done a much better job. But the great thing is hopefully we’ve got seven more games to improve on that.”

Maybe New Zealand doing the Haka before the game threw the Americans off their stride, but New Zealand raced out to a 14-4 lead to open the game. After a timeout and a few words from Steve Kerr the Americans settled down and tied the game 16-16.

New Zealand did a few things did a few things that future USA opponents will try to replicate. As Haliburton noted, New Zealand didn’t let the USA get out and run (at least for three quarters), forcing them into a half court game. The Americans helped by turning the ball over 10 times in the first half, and them shooting 3-of-10 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes led to a 98.1 offensive rating from Team USA in the first half. New Zealand was able to hang around.

Late in the first half the USA pounded the ball inside, got strong play from Austin Reaves off the bench (he is a huge fan favorite in the Philippines), and that was enough to create a little separation and a 45-36 lead at halftime. Reaves finished the game with a dozen points and again — along with Haliburton and Banchero — showed the American’s bench and depth has been the best part of this team (as it was in the tune-up games).

The third quarter started with more of the same from the starters and again it was the bench — this is where Banchero took over with some threes — saw the USA pull away late in the quarter to lead 76-58. The fourth saw the game get a little more open as the Americans wore down New Zealand, and that led to the blowout final score.

One thing to watch going forward: New Zealand was able to get some matchups it likes thanks to the USA’s desire to switch every pick on defense and count on their athleticism to cover them. New Zealand didn’t have the talent on the court to really exploit this, but a handful of teams the USA could see deep in the tournament (Canada, France, Australia) do.

The other looming question: Will Steve Kerr keep this starting five? Should Reaves and Haliburton start? Kerr has stuck with his starting five though the USA’s tune-ups and a 27-point win doesn’t scream “we need a change.” However, this team is just better when Haliburton and Reaves are on the floor, and games are coming where the USA can’t fall behind by 10 in the opening minutes.

For now, it is all good for USA Basketball. It’s 1-0 and looking strong in Group C with a couple more group games to go.

