Veteran Kevin Love will be in Utah’s training camp

  
September 28, 2025

Kevin Love landed in Utah this summer as part of the three-team trade that saw Norman Powell move to Miami and John Collins to the L.A. Clippers. From the moment that trade became official, there was speculation — and maybe an expectation — that Love would be flipped to another team in a trade, or just bought out.

Nope. Love will be in Utah when the Jazz open training camp this week, reports Mark Stein and Jake Fischer at The Stein Line.

Love, 37, appeared in just 23 games for the Heat last season averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in the limited minutes he did play.

While not the All-NBA level player he was at his peak, Love is still a big who can space the floor as a shooter (35.7% on 3-pointers last season), a quality rebounder, an elite outlet passer and just a guy who knows how to play the game. As the season moves on and teams get a better understanding of their rosters (and injuries happen), there could be a team looking for veteran depth along the front line, and Love (making $4.2 million in the final year of his contract) would fit that bill. If not, Love is likely to get bought out after the trade deadline.

Rebuilding Utah is expected to be open to moving a number of its veteran players during this season. Love may be one of those, but for now he is in Utah and ready to suit up for the fourth team of his career.

